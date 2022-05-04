Carbon ended marginally higher on Wednesday amid volatile price action, while energy markets rose sharply on news that the EU is to implement a ban on Russian oil imports this year.
Euro Markets: EUAs post marginal gain amid dip-buying as Russian oil ban talk stokes energy rally
Carbon ended marginally higher on Wednesday amid volatile price action, while energy markets rose sharply on news that the EU is to implement a ban on Russian oil imports this year.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.