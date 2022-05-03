Head of Carbon Markets and ETS, Scottish Government – Glasgow

Reference number: 205878

About the job

Summary

We are recruiting for a Head of Carbon Markets and Emissions Trading Scheme. This is an interesting and varied role and an extraordinary time to be involved with the development and delivery of climate change policy in Scotland.

In 2019 the First Minister declared a Global Climate Emergency and the Scottish Parliament passed legislation committing to end Scotland’s contribution to global climate change through reaching net zero emissions by 2045. Following COP26 in Glasgow, interest and momentum continue to drive ambitious action towards net zero in Scotland. Climate Change is a top priority for the Scottish Government.

Carbon markets and the Emissions Trading Scheme specifically are key to delivering this ambitious net zero goal while ensuring a just and managed transition. Scotland is working with the UK Government and other Devolved Administrations to design and deliver the UK ETS, including consulting on proposals to develop the UK ETS to ensure that it drives emission reductions towards our ambitious targets and continues to demonstrate the UK’s leadership on carbon pricing.

Job description

* Leading the carbon markets and ETS team, building a high-performing and expanding team. And lead engagement across Scottish Government and with the other governments in the ETS Authority.

* Delivering Scottish Government objectives in the development of the UK ETS including the joint government response to the ETS consultation this year.

* Supporting Scottish Government to develop evidenced-based policy positions for the ETS in order to deliver Scotland’s ambitious net zero targets.

* Delivering legislative changes required for the ETS to operate in Scotland.

* Leading developing and delivery of Scotland’s policy on F Gases and Ozone Depleting Substances.

* Developing strategic analysis and policy to further the use of compliance and voluntary carbon markets and economic levers to deliver Scotland’s net zero objectives.

Responsibilities

There are no specific qualifications required for this role.

Essential Criteria:

1. Excellent knowledge and understanding of carbon markets and the Emissions Trading Scheme in particular.

2. Excellent analytical skills and ability to understand and communicate complex and technical information.

3. Excellent interpersonal skills, with experience of building effective relationships and working collaboratively with internal and external stakeholders to deliver results.

4. Strong planning, organisational and team management skills with the ability to effectively lead a team and prioritise workloads and competing demands to ensure deadlines are met.

