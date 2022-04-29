WCI emitters cut net long California carbon position, speculators add

Regulated entities reduced their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) holdings this week for the first time since late March, while financial players saw their collective net long position inch up, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.