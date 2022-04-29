Airlines face offset reliance through 2050 as SAF scale-up to fall short -report

Production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) will fail to scale quickly enough to meet soaring demand for flying over the next three decades, leaving the industry still relying on carbon offsets to meet net zero pledges by 2050, according to analysts at an investment bank.