Company Roundup: Energy firms book strong profits despite writedowns, mull rubles payment

Published 15:02 on April 29, 2022 / Last updated at 15:05 on April 29, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

Energy firms have made heavy writedowns on assets owing to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but these were more than offset by strong profits due to high fuel prices, according to quarterly results published on Friday, while several EU companies are also considering paying for Russian gas in rubles.