Energy firms have made heavy writedowns on assets owing to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but these were more than offset by strong profits due to high fuel prices, according to quarterly results published on Friday, while several EU companies are also considering paying for Russian gas in rubles.
Company Roundup: Energy firms book strong profits despite writedowns, mull rubles payment
Energy firms have made heavy writedowns on assets owing to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but these were more than offset by strong profits due to high fuel prices, according to quarterly results published on Friday, while several EU companies are also considering paying for Russian gas in rubles.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.