Head of Sales & Business Development (EMEA), C-Quest Capital – Europe (remote)

Background to CQC

C-Quest Capital LLC (CQC) is a leading global carbon project developer, social impact investor and climate finance specialist. Our mission is to transform the lives of families in the poorest communities in developing countries by providing access to clean and sustainable energy solutions and improving the health and wellbeing of women and children. We do this through making investments in carbon reduction and removal programs, which provide clean and efficient energy appliances, small-scale agriculture and forestry services to the rural poor.

CQC’s carbon programs have improved the lives of over 20 million people in Africa, India, Southeast Asia and Central America. Our ambition is to reach over 175 million people by 2035 and we are well on our path to do so with current committed funding.

CQC is headquartered in Washington DC, USA, with subsidiaries in India, Malaysia, Singapore, Cambodia and Australia.

The Role

CQC is hiring a Head of Sales and Business Development for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) to meet the increasing demand from companies and sovereigns in the region for carbon and sustainability solutions. This new role reports to CQC’s Head of Commercial and will be the most senior commercial role in the EMEA region. The candidate will be responsible for driving commercial activities, particularly sale of carbon credits and assets, to organizations based in or operating in EMEA. The role is remote, with the candidate residing in one of the major European cities.

Key Responsibilities

Build a high quality, diverse base of customers and lead the sales and contract negotiation efforts:

• Develop territory business plan, identify key verticals to own, and build an active sales funnel of qualified opportunities

• Engage with customers to structure and negotiate attractive deals to maximize returns on CQC’s carbon asset portfolio

• Work closely with our joint marketing partner(s) to be the counterpart for key EMEA direct and channel sales

Identify and develop new business opportunities in the region:

• Ensure CQC is well placed and regarded in the market and qualifies for RFPs and tenders from major market counterparts in the region

• Proactively qualify new growth opportunities that could drive sales or improve sales efficiency (e.g. partnerships)

Enhance the CQC brand awareness in the region:

• Support sales efforts by representing CQC at key conferences and events

• Support the marketing team to execute activities that help educate the market and advocate for CQC’s products and services

• Provide marketing team with local market insights to support development of regional marketing initiatives

Relevant Skills and Experiences

The successful candidate is likely to have the following prior experiences and training/qualifications:

• 10+ years of experience in B2B sales and business development

• Strong track record for achieving sales targets and driving growth in a business

• Strong understanding of the carbon and environmental products markets (compliance and voluntary) with current relationships with major corporate buyers in the EMEA region a plus

• Excellent communications, contract negotiations, relationship building and time management skills

• Fluent in English and ideally one or more European languages

Key Attributes:

• A great negotiator who can create a win-win outcome for the Company and its customers

• Able to own and deliver against strategic initiatives and sales objectives

• Ability to work in a fast-paced, high-performance environment

• Ability to work well remotely and collaborate with international team members

• An interest in climate change, the carbon markets, and helping the rural poor in less developed countries in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals

Compensation Details

• Competitive base salary commensurate with experience

• Performance-driven annual bonus, the quantum of which will be dependent on achieving personal targets

Next Steps

• Please send your resume and a cover letter to cyang@cquestcapital.com or via LinkedIn

• Interviews will be held in May and June with the objective of having the selected candidate commence in July 2022