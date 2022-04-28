Associate Director of Clean Energy, The Asia Society – Flexible

Asia Society Career Opportunity

Location: Flexible, with a preference for NYC, Washington DC, or Asia Society Global Centers

Position: Associate Director of Clean Energy – Code 2231

FSLA Exemption Status: Exempt

SUMMARY:

The Asia Society Policy Institute, a think- and do-tank that tackles major policy challenges confronting the Asia-Pacific, seeks an Associate Director of Clean Energy to develop and implement projects to support ambitious energy transition and climate action across Asia – and in China and Southeast Asia in particular – including the development of effective policies to accelerate the achievement of net zero emissions.

This role would suit someone who understands the transition that is necessary across the region and has the connections and expertise to be able to bring together others and generate policy products that assist countries in the region with this. The candidate will also need to understand how to be a proactive public contributor in this field, helping generate content and media coverage on a rolling basis to support the aims of this work.

The position will report to the Director of Asia-Pacific Sustainability. It is a 1-year, grant-funded position, with the potential for extension.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Working with the Director, design, manage and implement projects to support ambitious energy transition and GHG emission reductions in China and Southeast Asia by 2030 and net zero GHG emissions by mid-century through effective renewable energy and coal phase-out policies and climate finance mechanisms.

Develop, organize, and execute high-level meetings and private and public events on strategic, political, and operational issues and opportunities for enhanced energy transition including accelerated uptake of renewable energy and phase-out of coal, working with senior staff.

Develop and publish high quality and impactful written products to influence policy decision-making including reports, policy roadmaps, policy papers, rapid reaction notes and op-eds, as well as cultivating, generating and supporting other media engagement on a rolling basis.

Build and strengthen relationships and partnerships with stakeholders in these initiatives, particularly relevant policy makers in major Asian economies and international jurisdictions, and representatives from multilateral organisations and civil society.

Identify experts and leaders from stakeholder groups to take part in initiatives, manage this engagement and liaise with participants.

Assist in the management of tasks of staff and consultants engaged in your initiatives, as well as the budget.

Plan and carry out fundraising activities for your projects and portfolio, in coordination with the Director of Sustainability, Asia Society’s development department and other senior staff.

Engage in other duties as required.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Advanced degree relevant to energy or climate change policy or international relations.

At least 7 to 8 years of progressively responsible experience managing and leading initiatives focused on renewable energy and GHG mitigation policy, ideally in China and/or Southeast Asia.

Expertise in climate finance policies and mechanisms to support investment in renewable energy projects and phase-out of coal power.

Expertise in energy systems modelling and cost-benefit analysis of energy policy options.

Knowledge of international cooperation initiatives to support low carbon development in Southeast Asia.

Understanding of the UNFCCC process and international climate politics and diplomatic processes generally.

Experience in managing projects meeting quality, time and financial objectives, and managing staff effectively.

Experience in developing proposals and fundraising.

Experience in cultivating, generating and engaging with the media, including writing op-eds and providing television and radio commentary.

Strong ability to interact with high-level individuals and work collaboratively with diverse constituencies.

Excellent oral and written communications skills.

Fluency in English; proficiency in Mandarin and/or another Asian language a plus.

Asia Society offers a competitive salary, as well as a comprehensive benefits package. For benefits information, please visit www.asiasociety.org/about/careers and click on “Employee Benefits” to view our full benefits summary.

HOW TO APPLY:

Please submit your cover letter and resume indicating salary requirements, along with a writing sample, to: aspijobs@asiasociety.org. The email subject line should indicate the job title and code, and your last name.

The Asia Society is an Equal Opportunity Employer.