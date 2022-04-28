Americas > California cap-and-trade reform bills clear first committees

California cap-and-trade reform bills clear first committees

Published 23:02 on April 28, 2022  /  Last updated at 23:02 on April 28, 2022  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

The California legislature this week gave first approval to two bills that would reform the state’s cap-and-trade regulation, one that would tie allowance supply to offset usage and another that would add public banking metrics for compliance instruments.

The California legislature this week gave first approval to two bills that would reform the state’s cap-and-trade regulation, one that would tie allowance supply to offset usage and another that would add public banking metrics for compliance instruments.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software