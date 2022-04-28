NA Markets: California carbon drops to 1-mth low, RGGI retraces to CCR

Published 22:54 on April 28, 2022 / Last updated at 23:40 on April 28, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices faded over the course of the week as buying interest waned and traders continued to digest the impact of regulator ARB’s preferred Scoping Plan path, while RGGI Allowance (RGA) values receded towards the Cost Containment Reserve (CCR) trigger price.