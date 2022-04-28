California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices faded over the course of the week as buying interest waned and traders continued to digest the impact of regulator ARB’s preferred Scoping Plan path, while RGGI Allowance (RGA) values receded towards the Cost Containment Reserve (CCR) trigger price.
NA Markets: California carbon drops to 1-mth low, RGGI retraces to CCR
