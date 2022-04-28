UK awaits utilities’ commercial decision on coal plant lifetime extensions

Published 16:53 on April 28, 2022 / Last updated at 16:54 on April 28, 2022 / EMEA, UK ETS / No Comments

Operators of the remaining coal power plants connected to the UK grid are reviewing a government request to extend the lifetime of the assets through next winter as part of plans to ease the current energy supply crisis, but they told Carbon Pulse on Thursday that any decision hinges on funding.