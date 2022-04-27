Manager, Global Hydrogen Stakeholder Platform, South Pole – Multiple Locations

South Pole is an energetic, global company offering comprehensive sustainability solutions and services. With offices spanning all continents across the globe, we strive to create a sustainable society and economy that positively impacts our climate, ecosystems and developing communities. With our solutions, we inspire and enable our customers to create value from sustainability-related activities.

The Climate Investment team is responsible for developing and managing sustainable impact funds, as well as other facilities, vehicles and platforms for investments in climate action. Our scope of expertise covers a variety of topics related to sustainable land-use, low-carbon energy, climate-smart cities and/or clean technology, to name just a few. If you are a smart, ambitious and dynamic sustainability professional with a strong passion to make a real difference in the fight against climate change, the below position may be right for you!

Job summary:

For a brand new initiative, a multi-stakeholder platform unlocking the potential of low-carbon hydrogen technologies by utilizing carbon markets, we are looking for a manager of our activities.

The main responsibility of the Manager, Global Hydrogen Stakeholder Platform is to manage the hydrogen stakeholder platform together with our partner Perspectives Climate Group. You will be fully accountable for the development and overall management of the platform, focusing strongly on stakeholder engagement, partnership building, network management, organization of events/meetings (physical or online) and communications. For this purpose, you will closely coordinate and supervise the work carried out in association with various teams. You will provide guidance to the internal teams and act as the main point of contact for the clients and other external partners. You will also leverage your expertise to drive business development activities and generate and/or pursue new partnerships and leads around low-carbon hydrogen. In addition, you will contribute to the development of new products and solutions at South Pole to address sustainability challenges related to the topic of low-carbon hydrogen.

Main tasks & responsibilities:

Lead the management of a new low-carbon hydrogen stakeholder platform for global corporations ensuring insights for continuous improvement are obtained, conceptualized and integrated in the platform’s overall offering

Lead the operations of the platform with regards to budget, work progress, reporting and stakeholder engagement

Lead the coordination with South Pole’s implementation team and external partners to ensure the timely achievement of the planned goals

Build strategic value-adding relationships with external partners that contribute to the platform’s overall offerings and business opportunities for South Pole

Establish and maintain platform-wide cooperation management by identifying and integrating suitable tools and frameworks for project management, reporting and communications

Coordinate and lead the policy and advocacy efforts of South Pole in the low-carbon hydrogen space

Ensure good financial health and sustainability of the platform

Develop new low-carbon hydrogen business opportunities and collaborate closely with internal teams

Participate in business and fundraising strategy and leadership-relevant internal discussions to position our low-carbon hydrogen activities within South Pole’s overall business and offering

Requirements:

Essential

University degree in business, sustainability or a related field

Relevant work experience with sustainability consulting, network management, grant/investment management, knowledge management, stakeholder engagement or other related fields

Ability to access, establish, and/or manage collaborative and multi-stakeholder forum(s) engaging various types of sectoral players

Excellent project supervision skills and ability to guide project teams

Excellent stakeholder and client management skills, with experience in managing cross-sectoral, global multi-client projects

Strong ability to support contract negotiations

Industry-relevant connections, ideally related to low-carbon hydrogen, with a wide network of potential clients, collaborators or other relevant stakeholders

Excellent oral and written skills in English

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, with specific communication experience to senior decision-makers (such as C-Suite) and across a range of stakeholders

National or holder of a valid permit

Desirable

Commercial skills and good business sense so as to be able to identify and seize opportunities in a challenging, competitive and fast-paced market environment

Experience in fundraising would be an advantage

Practical experience in change management and sustainability strategy development

Good working knowledge of all Google Suite applications and MS Word

Diligent, reliable, entrepreneurial, and proactive

What we offer:

At South Pole, we care about our employees as much as we care about the planet. South Pole is not just an employer, we are a Team. South Pole does not just offer people a job, we offer you a career. By joining our team, you will find strong purpose and deep meaning in everything you do. You will have the chance to make a real difference for our clients and for the planet, working alongside a passionate team of like-minded colleagues, while building your knowledge/skills and developing your career in a fun, dynamic, international and fast-growing organisation.

We’re a planet of 7.5 billion unique and different people. We all have a contribution to make and South Pole is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, national origin, marital status or disability. Our recruitment is decided on the basis of qualifications, merit and business need.