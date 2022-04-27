Africa > ESG platform to explore carbon offsets from avoided gold mining

ESG platform to explore carbon offsets from avoided gold mining

Published 22:34 on April 27, 2022  /  Last updated at 22:34 on April 27, 2022  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Other APAC, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

A blockchain-based ESG finance platform will launch tokens to preserve in-ground gold deposits from a Canadian mine, and may look at ways for token holders to earn carbon credits from this practice.

A blockchain-based ESG finance platform will launch tokens to preserve in-ground gold deposits from a Canadian mine, and may look at ways for token holders to earn carbon credits from this practice.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software