US biofuel credit (RIN) prices extended multi-month highs on Wednesday as Indonesia expanded its previously-announced cooking oil ban and Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) importers were seen buying credits.
RFS Market: RIN prices gap higher on soybean oil strength, import buying
US biofuel credit (RIN) prices extended multi-month highs on Wednesday as Indonesia expanded its previously-announced cooking oil ban and Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) importers were seen buying credits.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.