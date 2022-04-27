RFS Market: RIN prices gap higher on soybean oil strength, import buying

Published 22:20 on April 27, 2022 / Last updated at 22:20 on April 27, 2022 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

US biofuel credit (RIN) prices extended multi-month highs on Wednesday as Indonesia expanded its previously-announced cooking oil ban and Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) importers were seen buying credits.