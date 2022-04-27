DEBs dominate new issuances, reduced invalidations for California Carbon Offsets

Every California Carbon Offset (CCO) project that received new credits or a reduced invalidation period on existing units over the past two weeks provided direct environmental benefits to the state (DEBs), according to state data published Wednesday.