Germany-based utility RWE, the EU’s top corporate emitter, reported a 10.5% drop in its ETS-covered thermal power output for Q1, it said on Wednesday, as government-mandated plant closures outweighed a stronger market signal.
Utility RWE reports 10.5% drop in ETS-covered emissions for Q1 as regulations trump market forces
