MEPs and experts reject idea of including removals in EU ETS

Published 18:09 on April 27, 2022 / Last updated at 18:09 on April 27, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

Two MEPs and several climate experts have rejected the benefit of including carbon removals (CDR) in the EU ETS as is currently under discussion in Brussels, pointing instead to the need to focus on emissions reductions and incentivising removals instead via separate investment funding.