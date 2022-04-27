Research Associate, Clean Prosperity – Remote (Canada)

About us

At Clean Prosperity, our mission is to help Canada transition to a net-zero emissions economy in a way that is affordable for Canadians and generates economic growth all across the country.

Over the years, our work has added in meaningful ways to the development of Canadian climate policy. We believe that the foundation of sound climate policy is a steadily rising carbon price, implemented fairly. We have historically been strong advocates for revenue-neutral carbon pricing and continue to advocate for improvements to the policy.

We believe that governments must complement pricing with clear transition plans based on open economic modelling, coordinate infrastructure build-outs such as hydrogen and CO2 pipelines, and kick-start negative emission technologies so they can affordably scale up in the 2030s and 2040s.

We are passionate about what we do and we are looking for an equally passionate Research Associate. We offer a fun, flexible, inspiring, creative and collaborative work environment.

About the opportunity

Clean Prosperity’s net-zero modelling research is a new flagship initiative that will help inform credible climate policy directions for Canada to 2050. As Clean Prosperity’s Net-Zero Pathways Research Associate, your main area of focus will be to support a national-level modelling research study. Your contributions, which will focus on data evaluation and the synthesis of model insights, will help build further rigour around the most effective pathways to achieving Canada’s net zero goals. You will also have the opportunity to work on other climate-focused projects based on capacity and need (and interest!).

The new Research Associate is going to play an important role in deepening our technical understanding of net zero pathways for Canada, and your work will have an impact on informing climate policy in Canada. What could be more satisfying?

Responsibilities

Review detailed outputs of a national energy-economy system model from our third party modelling partner in support of mapping various energy pathways to net zero by 2050.

Evaluate, compile and summarize model outputs on an iterative basis.

Work closely with the CP research director and the team to develop insights based on data and model outputs.

Conduct accompanying desk research on aspects of the Canadian/global energy system, including but not limited to electrification, hydrogen, carbon capture and storage, and other areas of interest.

Author and/or support high quality quantitative and qualitative contributions to expert briefing papers, interim report drafts and final policy/technical report, among other outcomes.

Attend weekly virtual meetings with the modelling team and various CP personnel as required.

Skills and experience

Preferred:

Bachelor’s degree plus at least three years of experience (work or school).

Proven ability to manipulate, analyze and synthesize large data sets (largely within Excel, e.g. strong comfort with pivot tables).

Familiarity with different aspects of the Canadian energy system (e.g. electricity, transport, buildings, etc.). Subject matter expertise in one or more parts of the system would be desirable.

Excellent research skills, including ability to quickly build a technical understanding of various research topics within the energy system.

Strong organization skills and ability to manage multiple tasks simultaneously .

Background understanding of climate change, climate action, and Canadian climate policy.

Strong interpersonal skills.

Fun to work with!

Desirable but optional:

Ability to express a data narrative through visualization (Tableau or equivalent tools) would be an asset, but not required.

Experience with energy systems modelling.

Location and hours

Clean Prosperity operates a remote work environment. We have staff located across the country. As our Research Associate, you can be based anywhere in Canada as long as you have access to a strong internet connection.

We typically work a standard 7.5-hour workday but are much more concerned about the quality of your work than when you’re working. We’re open to the work schedule that works best for you.

Team

You’ll be part of a small (but mighty) seven-person team based across Canada. We’re deeply committed to our work but we like to have fun doing it.

You will report to our Director of Research, but will work closely with all members of our team, including our Executive Director and Director of Communications.

Contract details

8 – 12 months, with the possibility of extension.

We are seeking a full-time associate but are open to a part-time role if it suits you better (please state this in your cover letter if so).

The contract will be between $3,500 to $5,500 per month commensurate with candidate experience and skills.

How to apply

If interested, please send an email to careers@cleanprosperity.ca with the subject “Application for Research Associate” that includes:

Your resume.

A brief cover letter that explains why you want to work with us, why you’d be a good fit, and where you’d like to physically be located when working for us. Please feel free to highlight analyses you have done that best demonstrate your ability to manipulate, interpret and describe data findings.

If you have data visualization skills you’d also like to showcase (not mandatory), please link to or include examples of no more than three pieces of work.