Spanish utility Iberdrola marked a 112% year on year rise in CCGT power output covered by the EU ETS in Q1 2022, with the gas-fired output soaring to make up for unusually low hydro supply amid drought-like conditions in Iberia, the utility said in quarterly results on Wednesday.
Iberdrola sees EU ETS-covered gas generation double in Q1 as hydro slumps
