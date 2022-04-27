Carbon prices dropped sharply in early Wednesday trading as the market reacted to news that Russia has suspended natural gas deliveries to Poland and Bulgaria after those countries refused to make payments for the fuel in rubles.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
Carbon prices dropped sharply in early Wednesday trading as the market reacted to news that Russia has suspended natural gas deliveries to Poland and Bulgaria after those countries refused to make payments for the fuel in rubles.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.