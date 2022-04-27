Gorgon experience highlights doubts on CCS to achieve climate goals, report says

The failure of CCS at the Gorgon offshore gas and LNG project to capture enough CO2 to meet operator Chevron’s own targets has placed doubt on the efficacy of the oil and gas industry’s reliance on the technology to curtail emissions, a report released on Wednesday has claimed.