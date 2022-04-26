Coal industry sues to prevent enforcement of Pennsylvania RGGI regulation

Published 22:11 on April 26, 2022 / Last updated at 22:11 on April 26, 2022

A collection of Pennsylvania coal-fired power plant owners and labour organisations on Monday filed a court challenge to prevent the state’s newly published RGGI-modelled cap-and-trade regulation from taking effect, arguing the programme is an unconstitutional tax and falls outside existing authority.