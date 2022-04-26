EU lawmakers are weighing up the possibility of introducing limits on speculative trading in the EU ETS, though they acknowledge that there is a role for intermediaries to service compliance participants in the carbon market, a leading MEP said on Tuesday.
Momentum builds among MEPs for curbs on speculative trading in ETS
