Plans to launch a new EU carbon market covering buildings and transport are likely to be rebuffed by European Parliamentarians in favour of even sharper reforms of the current ETS, a senior lawmaker said on Tuesday just three weeks before a key parliamentary committee is due to forge its position.
EU lawmakers may seek to toughen ETS reforms as a way to kill ETS2
