South Korea on Tuesday announced a $8-billion plan to cut carbon at one of the facilities in its emissions trading scheme, as it is quadrupling its annual spending in support of ETS entities.
South Korea ramps up support for ETS companies
South Korea on Tuesday announced a $8-billion plan to cut carbon at one of the facilities in its emissions trading scheme, as it is quadrupling its annual spending in support of ETS entities.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.