Director of Sales, KOKO Climate – London (Hybrid)

About KOKO

KOKO Networks (www.kokonetworks.com) is a venture-backed climate-tech company operating in East Africa and India. We invent, build and deploy technologies that deliver real climate outcomes in fast-growing emerging markets. We were honoured by FT / IFC as world’s leading emerging markets climate technology solution 2021, and are backed by a deep green investor base including Microsoft’s Climate Innovation Fund.

Our first solution is KOKO Fuel, a liquid ethanol cooking fuel solution which replaces demand for charcoal, the primary driver of deforestation in Africa, and is delivered via a dense network of smart fuel ATMs operated in partnership with the downstream fuels industry. Over 20% of Nairobi households are subscribers to our fuel and carbon platform, and we are growing at over 10,000 new households per week.

We produce and sell carbon credits in global compliance and voluntary markets in order to lower consumer retail prices and accelerate demand for our solution, and have established strategic finance and trading partnerships with blue-chip counterparties.

Our 1,200-strong team is expanding rapidly into new geographies and new lines of business, and we seek an experienced and entrepreneurial climate markets executive to serve as Director of Sales, KOKO Climate.

What You Will Do

Lead the marketing and sales of KOKO’s credits to institutional buyers globally, including identification, recruitment and management of a distributed sales team; and

Manage key account relationships with our corporate buyer base, including developing joint communications strategies and enhancing our brand within the climate markets; and

In partnership with key leadership, develop the strategy for a new technology-enabled retail offering for carbon credits.

What You Will Bring to KOKO



8+ years of experience in designing and managing B2B solution sales processes to corporates in UK/Europe or United States;

Experience selling carbon to voluntary buyers in UK/Europe, United States and Asia including an established relationship network amongst key buyers;

Deep insight into the rapidly evolving developments in global climate and carbon markets;

Confident communicator and presenter with strong ability to handle yourself and command respect with people of all levels. Strong orientation to team culture, strong EQ. Unfazed by ambiguity and rapid change. Mature judgment and discretion in keeping sensitive information confidential.

Strategic vision, mission alignment and long-term commitment to help drive the evolution of KOKO into a major climate & consumer technology platform.

Contact

Greg Murray, CEO/Co-Founder, g.murray@kokonetworks.com