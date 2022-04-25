Major Indonesian project expects no disruption to offset issuance despite govt intervention

Published 13:42 on April 25, 2022 / Last updated at 15:59 on April 25, 2022 / Asia Pacific, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary Market / No Comments

A major Indonesia-based offset project expects to continue delivering carbon credits to clients as usual despite the government recently confirming hold-ups for some schemes, even though some experts believe the regulatory uncertainty over VCM projects in the country goes beyond what has been confirmed by officials so far.