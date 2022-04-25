Carbon Sequestration Lead, Origin Energy – Brisbane

Working for us

THE ROLE

This role is a key leadership role within Upstream Growth, and the individual will drive the identification and development of CCS assets and build capability for Origin to be an industry leader.

More about the role:

• Implement the CCS stream of the Origin Carbon Strategy to establish low-cost positions in CCS projects, including, but not limited to, farming-in to existing projects and developing new projects

• Evaluate integrated CCS project opportunities across Australia

• Coordinate with appropriate government and regulatory bodies to scale CCS with pace

• Coordinate with key global carbon certificate bodies so that emissions reduced using CCS can generate carbon certificates

• Lead appraisal of CCS assets bringing strong planning, scope management, issues and risk management and coordination across teams to deliver

• Provide subsurface support to Future Fuels strategic storage locations as required

• Coach, mentor and oversee the performance of more junior members of the project team, including delegation of activities

• Deliver clear and concise communications to project teams and internal and external stakeholders to ensure project outcomes are achieved

ABOUT YOU

Described as Collaborative and a motivated self-starter, you will be able to execute in ambiguous environments. With the ability to foster and support an inclusive team environment, you will have outstanding communication skills and be able to deliver. You must thrive when working in a cross functional team and lead by example.

More about you:

• A creative thinker with a strategic mindset, able to identify opportunities in a dynamic and uncertain space

• 10+ years in subsurface asset prospecting, appraisal, and development with proven financial literacy

• A commitment to strong governance and compliance

• Outstanding stakeholder and counterparty management skills with ability to develop partnerships and engage effectively to progress Origin’s interests

• Ability to develop robust business cases and articulate them

• Demonstrable planning, scheduling, and resource management skills

• Familiarity with subsurface development, from prospecting to development

Origin – Where good change happens

At Origin, we’re powered by people who believe in creating collective change. We’re creating more diverse and inclusive workplaces for everyone because the more perspectives we have, in a place where everyone can belong, the better we can tackle our challenges together. We are united, yet unique. So, even if you don’t tick all the boxes, we’d love to hear from you if you think you’d be a great fit, have transferable skills, and an appetite to learn.

A great team to join

It’s an exciting time to join Origin. Together we’re powering a cleaner, smarter energy future for Australia and beyond, always looking for better ways to deliver for our customers – and for our people.

Origin’s Integrated Gas business plays a critical role in powering our future, as a leading gas producer for Australian and international markets. We’re also exploring for natural gas reserves to develop as a future energy source. We focus on being an efficient, low-cost operator of unconventional gas to meet the growing demand of high value gas and LNG customers in Australia and Asia. We need passionate and forward-thinking people to join us, who are committed to a zero-harm safety culture, managing risk and driving culture change.

Origin. Good energy

At Origin, our focus is on getting energy right for our customers, communities, and planet. Because we know it’s up to us to shape the future of energy. Today, we serve more than 4.2 million customers, are one of the most significant energy producers in the country and listed in the ASX Top 50 companies.

For more information contact: Chloe Wilkes – 03 9562 5052, quote Requisition ID: 81470

Origin recognises Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples as the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia, and we pay our respects to Elders past, present and future.

Origin’s COVID-19 vaccination policy is designed to help protect the health and safety of our people, our customers and the community. It is a condition of entry to all Origin worksites that employees be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Please speak to us if you have any queries about this policy.

