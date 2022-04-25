Senior Manager Nature-based Solutions South Asia, FairClimate Fund – New Delhi

About the job

Description

As a Sr/Manager – NBS (Nature-Based Solution) you are responsible for managing the carbon portfolio of NBS and developing new partnerships. You will advise FCF India’s existing and new partners on carbon removal strategy to fairtrade CO2 compensation. The role requires you to work closely with the technical team and share market insights to develop high-impact carbon projects in the AFOLU domain. You will also work closely with the project development and implementation team on the technical issues related to emission reduction projects, and the Investment team to assess the potential to provide finance for future project opportunities. Apart from managing the carbon portfolio of NBS, the role will also support providing advisory and consulting support for NBS projects. The position is open to candidates from all nationalities, however, will be based in New Delhi, India with occasional national and international travel (30%).

The role is a senior position and requires the proven ability to lead this area of work. You will be instrumental in enabling FCF India to reach its strategic objectives and attain its goals. The scope of this work is across South Asia, South East Asia, and beyond, with a focus on key regions that are strategic to FCF India’s work.

You will closely work with the team of FCF India and FCF Netherlands, developing a collaborative culture, promoting inclusiveness, and building strong communication.

Main Duties and Responsibilities:

• Responsible for developing new partnerships for NBS projects in the South Asia region.

• Identification of new projects in the AFOLU sector with private/public and development sector in the South Asia region.

• Conducting feasibility assessments for potential clients with support from the technical team.

• Structure the new partnerships keeping fairtrade principles in mind and designing the contracts.

• Drafting ERPA and closing the deal with local partners within the AFOLU sector.

• Responsible for leading and expanding the portfolio of NBS within FCF.

• Managing the business development activities, drafting short presentations for senior management, and representing the organization on different platforms nationally/internationally.

• Prepare financial analysis and cost-benefit sheet for potential projects.

• Provide advisory and consulting support for NBS existing and new projects within FCF.

• Representing FCF India during business meetings and in business networks and providing presentations for (potential) customers.

• Supporting, collaborating, and coordinating with team members in FCF India and working closely with FCF Netherlands and their thematic specialists.

What We Ask For!

• An ambitious person with an analytical and entrepreneurial attitude with a relevant experience in climate change and preferably NBS.

• You have completed education at the post-graduation level with an environment/business/economics or commercial.

• 3 to 7 years of experience of relevant work in a similar or equivalent position in a commercial environment.

• Intrinsic motivation to work on climate and development themes.

• Socially skilled and customer-oriented.

• Thinking in terms of opportunities and possibilities: “can-do” mentality.

• Strong communication skills especially in business presentations and report writing.

• Ability to operate independently within a team of professionals.

You have experience with:

• (Inter)national climate change/ carbon market assignment with private/bilateral/multilateral organizations preferably in the NBS/AFOLU sector.

• Strong experience and network in agriculture in South Asia.

• Validated credentials in generating new business opportunities in the NBS/AFOLU sector.

• Understanding of structuring the financial/commercial/legal contracts.

You have knowledge of:

• Understanding of carbon methodologies applicable in the AFOLU sector.

• Multiple carbon standards with a focus on NBS/AFOLU segment.

• SDG reporting especially SDG 1, SDG 2, SDG 3, SDG 5, and SDG 13.

• Carbon footprinting. LCA is an advantage.

• Dutch or French or Spanish is an advantage.

We Offer!

• A versatile and challenging position in a dynamic and fast-growing organization. An opportunity to work with a passionate team of like-minded colleagues with international culture, while enhancing your skills in a fun way.

• An international working environment where you think strategically with Dutch and European parties and link climate strategy to our climate projects in developing countries.

• A dynamic and developing working environment within a social company that is already well-positioned and has a plethora of opportunities for further development.

• Competitive remuneration at par with industry standards.

• Informal hands-on corporate culture.

• A work-life balance with 5 days (40 Hours) working in a week.

For more information about the position, please email to abatra@fcfindia.in