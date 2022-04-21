Carbon Portfolio Manager, Ripple – San Francisco

Ripple is hiring a Portfolio Manager – Carbon to build and manage its portfolio of carbon offsets. Reporting to the SVP of Operations, this person will be responsible for managing the sourcing, negotiation and management of Ripple’s Carbon Offset portfolio. You will work collaboratively across the organization with the Head of Impact and product teams to not only ensure strong alignment to Ripple’s principles but help find and support strategic partners in the Carbon space.

What You’ll Do

Landscape Carbon Market Build funnel of up and coming Project Developers Identify outlets for the acquisition and sale of carbon offsets (marketplaces, direct sales, channel partners) Identify enabling offset creation technologies

Sourcing Carbon Offsets Establish investment partnerships Identify projects that meet Ripple’s offset investment strategy Develop robust funnel of future credit opportunities Negotiate forward agreements Refer compelling partners whose opportunity is outside of Ripple’s offset investment strategy to the appropriate internal counterpart

Exiting Carbon Investments Identify venues for sale of carbon credits Create agreements with direct buyers Work with BD and product to identify and lever the portfolio for broader Ripple strategic value

Run investment and sale process with the Investment Committee

Regularly report out on portfolio status and value

Work with Head of Impact on Ripple’s overall climate strategies

What We’re Looking For

Demonstrated experience in negotiating agreements

2+ years of Carbon Market experience

Experience in operations execution, managing multiple concurrent projects and building relationships with cross-functional partners

Excellent communication skills, including strong executive presence to participate in management team & risk discussions, clear written and verbal communication skills

Self motivated with a strong affinity for problem solving, working with minimal supervision to multitask and manage workload to timely completion

Passion and knowledge of industry landscape and current events, with curiosity and drive to learn more

WHAT WE OFFER:

The chance to work in a fast-paced start-up environment with experienced industry leaders

A learning environment where you can dive deep into the latest technologies and make an impact

Competitive salary and equity

100% paid medical and dental and 95% paid vision insurance for employees starting on your first day

401k (with match), commuter benefits

Industry-leading parental leave policies

Generous wellness reimbursement and weekly onsite programs

Flexible vacation policy – work with your manager to take time off when you need it

Employee giving match

Modern office in San Francisco’s Financial District

Fully-stocked kitchen with organic snacks, beverages, and coffee drinks

Weekly company meeting – ask me anything style discussion with our Leadership Team

Team outings to sports games, happy hours, game nights and more!

WHO WE ARE: Ripple is doing for value what the internet did for information: enabling its instant and seamless flow around the world. We call this the Internet of Value (IoV). Using blockchain and cryptocurrency technology, Ripple is dedicated to creating powerful gains in financial efficiency, equity and inclusion. In addition, Ripple is developing and enabling the future use cases that will catalyze the new digital economy for governments, businesses and consumers. Ripple has offices in San Francisco (HQ), New York, London, Mumbai, Singapore, São Paulo, Reykjavík, Washington D.C. and Dubai. APPLY HERE Ripple is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We’re committed to building a diverse and inclusive team. We do not discriminate against qualified employees or applicants because of race, color, religion, gender identity, sex, sexual preference, sexual identity, pregnancy, national origin, ancestry, citizenship, age, marital status, physical disability, mental disability, medical condition, military status, or any other characteristic protected by local law or ordinance.