California fuel sales wane during Omicron-afflicted January

Published 22:43 on April 20, 2022 / Last updated at 03:30 on April 21, 2022 / Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

California fuel consumption rose year-on-year in January but stayed far below pre-pandemic levels, coinciding with the state grappling with peak infections from the Omicron COVID variant, according to state data published Tuesday.