California dismisses calls to fix on earlier CO2 neutrality goal in Scoping Plan emissions pathway

Published 21:20 on April 20, 2022

California will stick to its existing current carbon neutrality target in its forthcoming Scoping Plan update, rejecting other emissions pathways that could have sped up this abatement by a decade, state regulator ARB proposed Wednesday.