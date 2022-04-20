Carbon Taxes > Denmark proposes domestic carbon levy for ETS-covered firms

Published 20:16 on April 20, 2022  /  Last updated at 20:16 on April 20, 2022  /  Carbon Taxes, EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

Danish EU ETS-covered companies should face a carbon fee of DKK 75/t (around €10) in 2025, rising annually to the equivalent of €50/t over five years, the government proposed on Wednesday.

