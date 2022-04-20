Project Manager, Client & Project Management, Radicle – Calgary

Project Manager, Client & Project Management

Job Type: Full-time, Permanent | Target Start: As soon as possible

Summary

The Project Manager, Client & Project Management is part of the Project Development team and works closely with the Data Quality and the Project Design groups to ensure projects meet their intended outcomes on schedule, on budget, within scope, and to client satisfaction. The PM coordinates all teams working on the project to ensure that goals are met on time and that each team’s deliverables are compatible with all others.

Candidates are preferably based in Calgary, AB.

Primary Job Components

Work with clients to detail specific project deliverables and create a timeline of goals to be met.

Support order processing in proprietary software, keep track of client requests and company requirements and help coordinate third-party data collection efforts as required.

Maintain communication with clients regarding all data requirements, ensuring the client understands Radicle data evidence and eligibility standards.

Develop project plans for clients and Radicle staff, delegate project tasks to teams best suited to complete them, track project performance and analyze deliverables against requirements.

Generate weekly progress reports for client and account managers, understand projects and make recommendations to clients as needed.

Support the account management process.

Support and/or manage inventory review and registration for different types of carbon credit generation projects.

Support the coordination and delegation in the production, delivery and tracking of identification tags to place on offset-generating equipment.

Support and/or manage carbon credit verification process, including but not limited to, collecting and reviewing data and evidence, generating verification packages, coordinating verifier site visits, and corresponding with the verifier, clients, and third parties.

Continually work towards better processes and systems in the PD team and across the organization.

Perform system reviews for improvement feedback and efficiency suggestions.

Position requirements

Bachelor’s degree in engineering, business and management or related.

3 years experience in project management (PMP certification considered an asset).

Subject matter expertise in one or more of the following sectors: Forestry, Agricultural land management, Oil & Gas/ Industrial.

Familiarity with global carbon policy, carbon standards, and carbon methodologies and protocols.

Experience in greenhouse gas accounting or emissions management, or a related field.

Deep appreciation of the importance of corporate values and how to lead, engage and develop team members.

Technical expertise to make decisions combined with strong organizational, writing, and research experience that will enable the development of carbon offset projects.

Excellent analytical skills, and problem-solving thinking.

Positivity and high expectations of self and team combined with a passion for fighting climate change and serving customers.

Demonstrated ability to manage complex projects with a large number of stakeholders to deliver results on time.

Ability to self-motivate and work both independently and in a collaborative team setting.

YOU + RADICLE

Radicle is a team driving planet-positive change through a combination of technology and people. Being part of that energy involves working across fast-paced and growing teams with your avant-garde and forward-thinking. You will work with sustainability experts, software development, and value-driving sales teams to set out how best to accelerate emission reductions.

EQ vs. IQ. Our culture embraces both emotional and intellectual intelligence. In fact, we care more about your EQ. Psychological safety is a necessity if we are to reach our ambitious goals. To support this roadmap, we have partnered with CultureSmith, which gives us the tools we need and continued education to ensure leaders stay leaders and teams stay teams.

We invest in our people. We strive to give you a place to grow and thrive outside of your comfort zones, with a team that empowers and supports you every step of the way.

No one is an island. You’ll be called upon by your peers for technical guidance and experience. You will be expected to collaborate with your peers both internally and externally to your business unit and be given freedoms to express solutions creatively.

We believe growth is a journey. We celebrate failures as learning experiences. Our goal is to course-correct early and often – that’s one way we’ll know we’re on the right path.

