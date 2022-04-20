Strategy Adviser, Carbon Market, Shell – San Diego

The Role

Where you fit in

As the world wrestles with trying to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees, the need to transition to cleaner forms of energy is clear and Shell Energy is an industry leader providing more and cleaner energy across a global portfolio of LNG, gas, power and environmental products. Shell Energy is positioned to play a significant role at the heart of Shell’s Energy Transition.

In recent years, the scope and number of Environmental Markets has grown and is set to continue. Through tracking developments in the environmental products markets and analyzing trends and business opportunities for us, you will be a key part of our high performing trading team consisting of ~60 professionals split across teams located in Singapore, Shanghai, London, San Diego, Calgary and Brisbane. Combined we are the Environmental Products Trading Business (EPTB). And we think of ourselves as a highly capable and creative global crew with collaboration, humility and a quiet determination at the core of our culture and identity.

The role will require the individual to lead by example within this community and beyond, fostering effective relationships throughout the global team and across functions within Shell Energy.

What is the role?

As a Strategy Advisor in EPTBs Global Market Development team, you will be responsible for helping EPTB develop a broad set of strategies for the Americas.

You will assess market trends, competitors, threats and opportunities to develop insights in the environmental markets which can be commercialized. You will develop Supply & Demand fundamentals, anticipate and understand new regulations, prepare new market entries with upcoming Emissions Trading Schemes and screen emerging markets, new methodologies and products.

You will develop, then present your findings, projections and recommended actions to management. For initiatives which are approved, you will help plan, develop and implement the resultant projects.

In addition, you will also provide analytical support and monitoring for specific business development activities and ensure that these are consistent with the broader Shell Energy strategy.

What we need from you

Must have legal authorization to work in the US on a full-time basis for anyone other than current employer

A bachelor’s degree is required. An MBA is highly preferred .

Minimum of 3 years of experience in the Carbon Market in business development, management consulting, and/or strategic planning is required. Assignments at McKinsey, Bain, BCG, or similar firms are advantageous.

You must have a comfort with operating in a highly uncertain context and being able to pitch concepts/plans that convincingly navigate such. Outstanding research, analytical and project management skills. An ability to spot opportunities and trends and apply a commercial lens to them.

In-depth knowledge of energy supply and demand, energy value chains and the changing regulatory, commercial, customer and competitor playing field in the energy industry. Clearly advantageous to have specific knowledge of the environmental product markets and regulations.

Excellent communication, relationship building and presentation skills. To illustrate, you should have the ability to present a compelling business case for new market entry to senior management detailing the opportunity space, implementation plan, resources needed, and the expected returns.

This role is a challenging position with excellent development opportunities. Shell expects to play its part in contributing to the global effort to tackle climate change. This role is at the sharp edge of that challenge, requiring a confident and self-motivated individual with a strong passion for pursuing Shell’s Net Carbon Footprint ambition. We are interested in attracting people to our business who share our core working values of honesty, integrity and have respect for others. We also want those who can build on our business vision, are prepared to accept accountability and can achieve great results through teamwork.

Shell is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with about 84,000 employees across more than 70 countries. We aim to meet the world’s growing need for more and cleaner energy solutions in ways that are economically, environmentally and socially responsible. We have expertise in exploration, production, refining and marketing of oil and natural gas, and the manufacturing and marketing of chemicals.

As a global energy company operating in a challenging world, we set high standards of performance and ethical behaviors. We are judged by how we act and how we live up to our core values of honesty, integrity and respect for people. Our Business Principles are based on these. They promote trust, openness, teamwork and professionalism, as well as pride in what we do and how we conduct business.

Building on our core values, we aspire to sustain a diverse and inclusive culture where everyone feels respected and valued, from our employees to our customers and partners. A diverse workforce and an inclusive work environment are vital to our success, leading to greater innovation and better energy solutions.

An innovative place to work

There’s never been a more exciting time to work at Shell. Everyone here is helping solve one of the biggest challenges facing the world today: bringing the benefits of energy to everyone on the planet, whilst managing the risks of climate change.

Join us and you’ll add your talent and imagination to a business with the power to shape the future – whether by investing in renewables, exploring new ways to store energy or developing technology that helps the world to use energy more efficiently.

An inclusive place to work

To power progress together, we need to attract and develop the brightest minds and make sure every voice is heard. Here are just some of the ways we’re nurturing an inclusive environment – one where you can express your ideas, extend your skills and reach your potential…

We’re creating a space where people with disabilities can excel through transparent recruitment process, workplace adjustments and ongoing support in their roles. Feel free to let us know about your circumstances when you apply, and we’ll take it from there.

We’re closing the gender gap – whether that’s through action on equal pay or by enabling more women to reach senior roles in engineering and technology.

We’re striving to be a pioneer of an inclusive and diverse workplace, promoting equality for employees regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.

We consider ourselves a flexible employer and want to support you finding the right balance. We encourage you to discuss this with us in your application.

A rewarding place to work

Combine our creative, collaborative environment and global operations with an impressive range of benefits and joining Shell becomes an inspired career choice.

We’re huge advocates for career development. We’ll encourage you to try new roles and experience.

APPLY HERE