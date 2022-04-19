Carbon Technical Lead, Earthshot Labs – Remote

Title: Carbon Technical Lead

Company Name: Earthshot Labs

Location: Remote

Apply using this link: https://boards.greenhouse.io/earthshotlabs/jobs/4229924004

Job Posting:

We’re building a dream team of world-class talent in service of ecological restoration. Everyone at Earthshot shares a deep love for nature and a desire to build a more integrated future for humanity. If you resonate with our ecological mission and feel called to bring your genius to our team, we would love to hear from you.

All positions are 100% remote, though we meet every couple months for the most amazing, sacred, intimate in-person retreats.

Earthshot Labs PBC is dedicated to using science and technology to restore our planet’s ecology. The underlying motivation is to both avert ecological catastrophe and to restore humanity’s love for and relationship with nature.

Earthshot believes that people are most effective and happy when they bring their whole selves into their work, so they can unleash their full genius. We take shared breaths together, we discuss subjects that are deeply meaningful and at times vulnerable. We actively maintain a coherent field of deeply held love for nature and restoring humankind’s place within it. Despite our best intentions we are keenly aware of the potential problems inherent in creating a tech platform to engineer large scale land use, and so we are engaging with indigenous leaders, ecological experts, regenerative farmers, and other groups with deep knowledge of the land in order to ensure we have the highest integrity and wisdom infusing our efforts.

Earthshot is building two products that enable its vision: LandOS and Biome. LandOS is a platform for enabling landowners to envision and manifest the regeneration of land they have stewardship over. Our intention is to build a product that inspires our customers to be bold, to delight and engage them while they envision the future possibilities of the land in ways never possible before. Biome is our Unity app that collects nature observations in the most accurate, fun and engaging way using the smartphone’s neural engine, camera, and augmented reality capabilities. The data collected is used to power both fundamental ecological research as well as to underpin our LandOS system for envisioning and manifesting land restoration.

The Role

Earthshot Labs is looking to hire an expert in existing nature-based carbon credit methodologies who is passionate about ecological restoration. You will work across both our product and the operations teams and will bring your depth of experience developing and validating nature-based carbon projects within existing and emerging certification structures to supporting carbon projects further advance along the project development pathway and supporting the product team to innovate and streamline the development process to democratize access to carbon markets.

Tasks:

Innovation

Create approaches and systems to streamline the carbon project development process

Identify existing barriers to carbon project development and work with partner organizations such as the certifying entities to develop solutions to those challenges

Guide the incorporation of key carbon certification methodologies and requirements into the LandOS product

Support the automation of climate mitigation outcome quantification through LandOS

Project Development

Scoping potential project partnership opportunities

Assisting in project feasibility and business case development

Preparing projects for certification according to existing methodologies and standards

Liaising with existing standard and certification bodies to manage project certification

Who we’re looking for:

A passionate and heart-centered professional with a deep love for nature and a desire to build a more integrated future for humanity

University degree in finance, economics, resource management, forestry, agriculture, or related field

At least 5 years of experience in nature-based carbon project development and certification with experience leading the creation of Verra and certification documentation and process. Bonus if experienced with Gold Standard, Plan Vivo, Climate Action Reserve, American Carbon Registry and/or other compliance market standards.

Ideal candidate has experience registering and receiving certification for REDD+ and ARR methodologies and bonus if experienced with additional methodologies including IFM, savannah/grasslands, blue carbon and agriculture.

Established connections with consultants and technical experts in carbon credit certification

Experience in the preparation of project idea notes, project design documents and validation documents for nature-based carbon projects

Fluent in English, with Spanish, Portuguese, French and additional languages as a strong advantage

Excited to travel and explore the world to visit project sites

Professional experience in Latin America, Africa, or South-East Asia is an advantage

Values:

The process is the product.

By now, you’ll probably have realized that Earthshot is a different type of organization than most other companies you’ve met. We’re inherently mission-driven for profound human and ecological impact. Even more important is the way we work together: the quality of communication, team coherence, creating conditions for the genius and creativity of our team members, recognizing the comprehensive lives that we each lead. Our vision for team culture is informed by teal management, a shared love of nature, and the cultivation of healthy human relationships. Earthshot is fundamentally motivated by love, and is an organization where heart-centered people can together apply their world-class talent to the biggest challenges of our time. We are a natively remote organization, which means that people can choose to work from home whenever they would like, and we have team gatherings every 1-3 months to build team coherence, foster deep relationships with each other, and enjoy nature together. In the future, we imagine permanent retreat places for teams to work for weeks or months at a time together in gorgeous natural settings.