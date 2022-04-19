Carbon Project Development Specialist, Agoro Carbon – Remote

A bit about the role

As part of the Global Carbon Project Development team, you will be working with regional teams in the USA, Brazil, Europe and India as well as alongside highly motivated and passionate people to understand and solve for key challenges in developing carbon credit projects in the agricultural sector.

Main duties and responsibilities:

Jointly with the global team, work on the assessment, design and development of specific project design elements, such as e.g. permanence, additionality or environmental impact assessment.

Support in the development of the Project Design Documentation (PDD) and other supporting documents needed to assure efficient project certification

Work closely with the global team to support internal as well as external alignment across various carbon sequestration projects.

Assist in the development and implementation of the processes needed for successful project development (e.g. data collection, soil sampling and public consultation process).

Support in country agronomic, marketing and sales teams with specific project development knowledge

Create and leverage a strong network of colleagues in the larger food & agriculture industry – project partners, technology providers, governmental, quasi-governmental and non-governmental agencies etc. to imprint our ideas ahead in a competitive sector while providing thought leadership to the team internally and to a nascent market in the regional context at large.

What you will bring:

Above all, an entrepreneurial mindset and comfortable working in a fast paced environment with a passion for project development in a highly dynamic and innovative working environment.

Master’s degree preferred.

A demonstrated knack for Project management in the sustainability space with 5+ years of experience in driving and supporting climate responsible projects coupled with a strong understanding of global standards/protocols/markets such as CDM, VCS, ACR, CAR or Gold Standard.

A strong understanding of the national or international regulatory carbon schemes is important

An in-depth technical understanding of carbon sequestration from an agricultural/forestry perspective coupled with a strong trait of demonstrated and relevant Project Management skills will shed favourable light on your application.

Strong understanding of and experience in driving climate responsible projects/emission reduction schemes/carbon capture projects et al is an added bonus.

Excellent collaboration and strong analytical and reporting skills and a keen eye for detail combined with team spirit and flexibility is a must for this role

Excellent communication skills in Portuguese and English, orally as well as written. You should be able to liaise and communicate seamlessly with technocrats, administrative officials, growers, ground operations and laymen alike.

Please click the link below to apply!

https://agorocarbon.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=27