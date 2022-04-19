Pennsylvania will publish its final power sector cap-and-trade rulemaking at the end of the week, which would allow the state to link with the RGGI market in July barring any setbacks from current or future legal challenges and legislative efforts to stop this process.
Pennsylvania to publish RGGI regulation this week, setting up Q3 entrance
Pennsylvania will publish its final power sector cap-and-trade rulemaking at the end of the week, which would allow the state to link with the RGGI market in July barring any setbacks from current or future legal challenges and legislative efforts to stop this process.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.