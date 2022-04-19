Pennsylvania to publish RGGI regulation this week, setting up Q3 entrance

Pennsylvania will publish its final power sector cap-and-trade rulemaking at the end of the week, which would allow the state to link with the RGGI market in July barring any setbacks from current or future legal challenges and legislative efforts to stop this process.