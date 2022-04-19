RFS Market: RINs reach 1.5-mth high on refiner buying, bean oil price surge

US biofuel credit (RIN) prices continued to rise on Tuesday as traders cited strong refining margins and an elevated bean oil-heating oil (BOHO) spread as reasons for the increase in the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) market.