Manager, Energy/Carbon Trading Analyst, Macquarie Group – Sydney

About the job

Macquarie is seeking an energetic and experienced Trading Analyst to join its Asian Power, Gas and Emissions team.

Based in Sydney, you will join a team with an active trading, structuring and financing presence across a number of energy and environmental markets in the region including Australia, Japan, New Zealand and Singapore. The team engages in these markets in a number of ways including financial trading and derivatives sales, physical supply and delivery, and value creation for our clients by combining our trading and risk management capabilities to provide innovative solutions. You will have exposure to a fast paced trading desk that is dealing at the forefront of the changing nature of both Australian power and regional carbon markets.

We are looking for a commercially driven individual to join our growing team in an electricity/carbon analyst and execution role. You will have responsibility for analysing market data across electricity and carbon markets, creating pricing models as well as providing support to traders with real-time position keeping, deal recording and trade execution. You will demonstrate the ability to think independently to provide innovative products and solutions to existing and new clients and counterparties, drawing on your experience and interest in global energy markets and the energy transition.

You will demonstrate success in this role through the ability to analyse market data, create models which forecast supply/demand dynamics, support the trading desk operations and possess a strong knowledge of electricity and carbon policies across Australia and New Zealand. This role will suit those with a keen interest in energy and environmental markets, a strong commercial drive and outcome focus, passion for innovating and exploring new markets and opportunities in volatile and dynamic markets in a fast paced setting.

To be successful in the role, ideally you will come with:

• 3-5 years of experience in the National Electricity Market

• Strong commercial acumen, drive and outcome focus

• Demonstrated power and carbon trading experience and ability to independently interact with internal and external stakeholders of different seniority

• Intellectual curiosity for energy markets and commercial opportunities arising from energy transition

• Strong financial literacy including understanding of financial products and derivatives, ability to analyse market data to articulate broader themes and modelling skills in Excel

• Demonstrated experience in an analyst/power trading role within the NEM and the development of new opportunities

About Commodities And Global Markets

Commodities and Global Markets provides clients with an integrated, end-to-end offering across global markets including equities, fixed income, foreign exchange and commodities.

