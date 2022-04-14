NA Markets: RGGI prices step past $14, CCAs dither during quiet week

Published 22:43 on April 14, 2022 / Last updated at 22:43 on April 14, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

RGGI Allowance (RGA) prices remained well supported this week as traders reported compliance demand entering the power sector cap-and-trade market, while California Carbon Allowance (CCA) values held firm on continued light activity.