Two CORSIA-approved offset programmes snub bid for post-2023 eligibility

Published 19:02 on April 14, 2022 / Last updated at 20:18 on April 14, 2022

Two carbon crediting programmes already approved for the CORSIA global aviation offset mechanism did not apply for eligibility after the scheme’s pilot phase concludes, according to data published by UN body ICAO’s Technical Advisory Body on Thursday.