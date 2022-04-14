EUA prices lifted early on Thursday, recovering the previous session’s losses as activity tailed off on the last session before the Easter break, while European energy markets dipped even as traders eyed a looming deadline for payments for Russian natural gas to be made in rubles.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
