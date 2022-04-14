Australia Market Roundup: Wait-and-see approach ahead of May 21 election, as regulator releases auction details

Published 05:02 on April 14, 2022 / Last updated at 05:02 on April 14, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments

AgriProve Solutions has once again registered the largest amount of new projects in the Australian regulator’s latest update, as the country’s offset market holds its breath for the results of the upcoming federal election, which potentially could lead to a fundamental demand shift for new projects.