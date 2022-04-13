Carbon Trader, Carbon Cap Management LLP – London

Having recently celebrated the significant milestone of $100m assets under management, Carbon Cap are expanding their investment team with the addition of a new Carbon Trader role. The Carbon Trader will focus on short-term, systematic trading strategies in EUA with the possibility to expand to other carbon markets where liquidity permits.

This role will work closely all other members of the team and will play a pivotal role in the development of the investment management function of this innovative and entrepreneurial organisation.

Responsibilities:

Develop and implement profitable short-term, systematic trading strategies

Trading of physical, futures and options across global emissions compliance markets.

Attend Investor meeting and support due diligence requests as necessary.

Candidate Profile:

At least 3 years’ experience in trading, with a strong preference for someone with direct experience of the carbon and/or energy markets.

Ability to backtest hypotheses and develop into profitable trading strategies. Must have experience of programming and/or specialist trading software.

Exhibits strong technical and professional knowledge of financial markets and wide range of instrument types including derivatives.

Entrepreneurial, resilient individual with excellent communication skills.

Knowledge of, preferably with a passion for, climate and environmental policy and impact investing.

To Apply:

Applications should include both a CV and a cover letter which details your interest in the role together with how your skills and experience match the candidate profile above.

Please send your application by email to info@carbon-cap.com