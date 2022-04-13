Program Officer, VCS Methodologies, Verra – Remote, Worldwide

Location: Remote – Worldwide (with significant overlap with US business hours)

Start Date: Immediately

Reports to: Senior Program Officer, VCS Methodologies

Verra is a global leader helping to tackle the world’s most intractable environmental and social challenges. As a mission-driven non-profit organization, Verra is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, improving livelihoods, and protecting natural resources across the private and public sectors. We support climate action and sustainable development with standards, tools, and programs that credibly, transparently, and robustly assess environmental and social impacts and enable funding for sustaining and scaling up projects that verifiably deliver these benefits. We work in any arena where we see a need for clear standards, a role for market-based mechanisms, and an opportunity to generate significant environmental and social value.

Verra manages a portfolio of standards, including the:

Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) — the world’s leading carbon crediting program, with more than 1600 registered projects in 80 countries, and accounting for two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market transaction volume.

Sustainable Development Verified Impact Standard (SD VISta) — a flexible framework for assessing and reporting on the sustainable development benefits of project-based activities.

Climate, Community & Biodiversity (CCB) Standards — to identify projects that simultaneously address climate change, support local communities, and conserve biodiversity.

Plastic Waste Reduction Program — to enable robust impact assessment of new or scaled-up waste recovery and recycling projects around the globe.

With rapid growth in carbon markets driving a new wave of innovative new approaches, Verra is seeking a Program Officer to coordinate and support the development of innovative and high-impact VCS methodologies.

A day with Verra’s VCS Methodology Team might include:

As a methodology under development enters its public comment period, working with the Verra Communications Team to draft a summary and get the summary and the methodology posted on the website and a webinar scheduled;

Working with Program Development and Innovation (PDI) and Finance colleagues to draft or finalize a request for proposals (RFP) for validation/verification bodies (VVBs) to perform a methodology assessment;

Coordinating with PDI and Finance colleagues to prepare and issue a methodology-related invoice;

Drafting material for an internal training session on updates to the methodology records management system; or

Responding to an inquiry from an external stakeholder about the methodology approval process.

Specific functions you will be responsible for leading:

Providing operational and/or administrative support to PD colleagues to ensure the timely development of concept notes or methodologies through the VCS Methodology Approval Process;

Working with the Methodology Team to draft revisions and updates to internal management procedures and templates related to methodology development and approvals;

Improving internal systems used for methodology records and data management by supporting system development, managing historical records, developing training material, and coordinating ongoing updates to relevant colleagues;

Providing guidance to VCS methodology developers, VVBs, project developers, and other stakeholders;

Evaluating VCS Program rules and procedures relevant to methodologies and coordinating with the Methodology and PDI teams to draft revisions to help maintain the robustness, workability, and impact of those programs; and

Supporting the review of concept notes and new methodologies, including research and technical reviews.

You bring with you:

A technical degree in a relevant field such as engineering, natural science, or similar.

At least two years of relevant professional experience, preferably working in the area of climate change mitigation for a project developer, consultancy, government, corporation, standards organization, NGO, and/or auditor.

Understanding of climate change mitigation and sustainable development issues; ideally, GHG accounting, emission reductions projects, methodologies, standards, and/or carbon crediting programs.

An ability to multitask, take initiative and work independently.

Culturally aware with the ability to work with stakeholders and partners from different countries and cultures.

Fluency in English is essential. Fluency in other languages would be beneficial.

In this role, you will grow and expand your expertise by:

Working at the cutting edge of programs designed to drive finance towards high-impact activities that tackle some of the most pressing environmental issues of our day.

Working on challenges and opportunities faced by practitioners of activities to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve livelihoods.

Finding effective ways to ensure the quality of projects and credits under Verra programs.

Working with a dynamic, committed, and focused team of professionals.

You will join a team:

Of leading experts in the carbon space.

From diverse locations and backgrounds, including carbon market experts, project developers, consultants, policymakers, researchers, auditors, and more.

Committed to driving finance at scale to projects and programs that advance climate action and sustainable development through high-quality standards and programs.

That embodies Verra’s values, which include Teamwork, Results, Integrity, Balance, and Exploration.

Compensation at Verra

To help us attract and retain top talent, Verra pays employees competitively to the market. In return, we expect each employee to, at a minimum:

Meet expectations in terms of work effort and performance;

Take the initiative to build the skills and knowledge needed to do their job effectively; and

Embody Verra’s values.

For this position, the salary range is USD 54,708-60,801, depending on experience.

We will recognize employees who go beyond expected performance with salary increases and/or promotions, but the bar for earning those rewards is high.

Salary is one component of Verra’s total compensation package, which also includes:

Health, vision and dental care, and life insurance;

Verra contributions to each employee’s retirement plan;

Verra contributions as required by national labor laws in countries where staff are located;

Paid Time Off (PTO) comprising 22-30 days plus ten floating holidays, sabbatical after five years of service, and other leave allowances; and

Funds to support professional development.

How to Apply

To apply, please send us the following:

Cover letter (not to exceed one page)

Resume/CV (not to exceed two pages)

*Please add app.bamboohr.com to your contact list to ensure you receive emails from us*

Verra provides equal opportunity for all job applicants and employees and is committed to providing a work environment free of discrimination. We conduct our recruitment and hiring without regard to race, color, religion, gender identity, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, age, marital status, pregnancy, physical or mental disability, genetics, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by applicable federal, state, and local law.