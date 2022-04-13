With the annual compliance deadline drawing nearer South Korea on Wednesday saw increased buy interest at its monthly KAU auction, but still failed to find takers for all the units on offer.
SK Market: Interest picks up, but Korea still struggles to sell out monthly carbon auction
