The EU’s rush to diversify its gas supply beyond Russia is giving fresh impetus to efforts to tackle methane emissions abroad, though some experts fear the bloc’s hastily-agreed supply deals lack the means to ensure leaks of the potent warming gas are plugged.
The EU’s dash for non-Russian gas could boost methane controls elsewhere
The EU's rush to diversify its gas supply beyond Russia is giving fresh impetus to efforts to tackle methane emissions abroad, though some experts fear the bloc's hastily-agreed supply deals lack the means to ensure leaks of the potent warming gas are plugged.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.