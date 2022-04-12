MARC(U) MY WORD: The EU ETS review is flying under the radar

The ETS is still seen by many as the cornerstone of the EU’s decarbonisation effort, though its latest reform has so far been overshadowed by other elements of the Fit for 55 climate package. But negotiating the package in silos will not be helpful in reaching an optimal solution, argue Andrei Marcu and Juan Lopez of think-tank ERCST.