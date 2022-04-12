EUAs advanced on Tuesday amid light trading volume, as energy markets also rose after Russian President Vladimir Putin said ceasefire talks with Ukraine had reached a “dead end” and that Russia would pursue its offensive.
Euro Markets: EUAs post steady gains helped by equity, energy rises
