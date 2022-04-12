Originator – Carbon Offsets Asia-Pacific, STX Group – Singapore

About the job

Today, companies are constantly urged to drastically reduce their carbon footprint. By trading in a wide variety of renewable energy products, STX enables businesses to achieve this goal. In doing so, we contribute to a more transparent environmental commodities market and, therefore, a greener world. We’re looking for an Originator – Carbon Offsets Asia-Pacific to join our business and the extremely dynamic market we operate in, and to embark on a journey with us towards a better tomorrow.

ABOUT THE FRONT OFFICE

Turning opportunities into solutions – that’s the specialty of STX’s Front Office. Our team works across various domains, including electricity, renewable gas, carbon offsets, biofuels and energy efficiency. We engage with clients in different markets and countries on a daily basis, and it’s our job to understand their needs and translate them into effective, efficient solutions. To maintain STX’s position as market leader in the fast-changing environmental commodities field, we are continuously capitalizing on new opportunities and optimizing our offering.

ABOUT THE TEAM

“The environmental commodities market is growing rapidly. STX is proud to be one of the leading firms in this incredibly dynamic space. Though that doesn’t mean there’s room for us to be complacent. On the contrary: in this fast-changing, competitive market, you always have to be on top – and ideally ahead – of your game.” – Menno Weller, Head of Asia – Pacific

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

• Identify and win new business in the carbon offset project market

• Understand all technical aspects of carbon offset projects

• Proactive commercial development of market potential, working with both new and existing customers

• Contribute to developing STX carbon position and visibility

• Map and develop relationships with partners and counterparties

• Optimize market connectivity between the trading and origination team

• Become the main internal knowledge center for the Asia-Pacific voluntary carbon markets

KEY REQUIREMENTS

• At least 2+ years of relevant carbon offset market experience

• Relevant experience and understanding of registry requirements, project methodologies, international governance frameworks

• Proven track record within project accreditation process

• Strong understanding of market fundamentals and developments

• Existing network within the carbon offset market

• Strong commercial and negotiation skills are required

COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS

• Fringe benefits

• Competitive remuneration package

• Professional and international working environment

• Working in a fast-paced company

• Strong focus on personal and professional development

GET IN TOUCH

